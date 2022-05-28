YORK, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Geneseo were called to a tractor trailer vs. motorcycle crash during the early morning hours Saturday in the town of York. State Police say the crash happened in the area of Telephone Road and Federal Road at around 2:30 a.m.

State Police say motorcyclist Torin Gleeson, 29, of Linwood, New York, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear part of the tractor trailer that was heading westbound. Gleeson died at the scene. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.