LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that took place during the early morning hours Sunday on Interstate 390 in Livingston County.

NYSP says the incident occurred in the southbound lane of I-390 sometime between 3-7 a.m.

“Troopers say the accident occurred about ¾ mile north of Exit 7 (Mount Morris / Letchworth State Park), directly across from the American Rock Salt mine,” NYSP said.

Anyone with further information on this accident is asked to call the NYSP at (585) 398-4100.