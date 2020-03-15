1  of  39
Closings
Attica Central Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Webster Baptist Church

NYSP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
NYSP Troopers state police_1558212507686.jpg.jpg

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police were called to a fatal crash in Wolcott on Saturday morning.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles and it took place on State Route 104 near Ridge Road.

According to NYSP, the operator of a southbound vehicle on State Route 104, 30-year-old Todd Sigeti from Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed through the intersection and struck an eastbound vehicle on Ridge Road.  The operator of that vehicle, 71-year-old James Gardner from Red Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sigeti, was transported to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Police Commercial Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss