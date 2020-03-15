NYSP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police were called to a fatal crash in Wolcott on Saturday morning.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles and it took place on State Route 104 near Ridge Road.

According to NYSP, the operator of a southbound vehicle on State Route 104, 30-year-old Todd Sigeti from Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed through the intersection and struck an eastbound vehicle on Ridge Road. The operator of that vehicle, 71-year-old James Gardner from Red Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sigeti, was transported to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Police Commercial Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.