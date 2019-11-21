2 dead, police search for person of interest after ‘suspicious’ Allegany County fire

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating what they are calling “suspicious” deaths after a structure fire in the Allegany County town of Clarksville, .

Police responded to the fire on Courtney Hallow Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The fire was contained and at least two bodies were located in the residence.

According to state police, it appears the two people did not die from the fire.

There is a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents of Cuba have been asked to shelter in place and not answer the door.

Area schools Cuba-Rushford Central Schools, Portville Central Schools and Bolivar-Richburg Central School have been closed for the day.

Salamanca City Central School District placed all of their campuses in a lockout around 8:30 a.m. During this time, classes continue as usual, but students and staff must use the main entrance to each building to enter and exit.

