NYSP: Duo faces weapon-possession charges after traffic stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Saturday after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Rochester. New York State Police and the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) were at the scene.

Troopers say the two were in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun.

Both were charged with possession. Troopers say the 18-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail for centralized arraignment.

The 16-year-old’s parents were notified and the teenager was transported to City of Rochester Youth Court for arraignment. He was released to the custody of his parents and will return to youth court at a later date to answer to the charges.