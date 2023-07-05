ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual captured on surveillance camera.

According to deputies, the individual deposited and cashed a fraudulent check on January 12, 2023 at 4:11 p.m. at the Irondequoit ESL Rochester Federal Credit Union branch using the drive-thru ATM.

NYSP ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact State Police in Hastings, at (315) 676-2214, or Oneida, at (315) 366-6000.