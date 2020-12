Missing is, Juliana Gonzales, D.O.B. January 13, 2005, she is described as a biracial female, 5’02″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.(Photo provided by New York State Police)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Canandaigua area.

Juliana Gonzales, 15, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen on November 30, and may be in the Rochester area.

Troopers are asking anyone with information of where Juliana is, to call State Police at (585)-398-4100 or 911.