NYSP arrests Tyquan Rivera for drug possession, traffic violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police has arrested 26-year-old Tyquan Rivera from Rochester for a number of drug charges in addition to multiple vehicle and traffic violations on Friday afternoon.

NYSP said Rivera was in possession of fentanyl, crack, cocaine and $11,000 in cash.

“Rivera was charged for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd  Degree (2 counts), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th  (2 counts), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Degree, and numerous Vehicle and traffic violations,” NYSP said.

This was not Rivera’s first brush with the law. Rivera was arrested in 2009 for shooting a Rochester Police officer. He was released earlier this year due to New York State’s new bail reform laws.

