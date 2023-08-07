'There is no excuse for this lack of respect for our highway workers'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Department of Transportation reported that a driver was recently clocked at 139 MPH by their automated work zone speed cameras in a Monroe County work zone.

The cameras are part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program, a five-year program that is a joint effort by NYSDOT and the NYSTA to make highways safer.

For the safety of drivers and highway construction and maintenance workers, NYSDOT reminds motorists to slow down and be alert in work zones, saying in a Tweet, “There is no excuse for this lack of respect for our highway workers, work zones, yourself, and everyone else on our roadways.”

In 2022, 441 work zone intrusions resulted in three fatalities and 56 injuries to highway workers and vehicle occupants.

In New York State, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.