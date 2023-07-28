ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded their oak wilt emergency orders into Yates and Ontario County.

Officials say these changes are in response to results of recent surveys for the fungal disease.

As described by the NYSDEC, oak wilt is an invasive fungal disease that blocks the flow of water and nutrients from the tree roots to the crown, causing the leaves to wilt and fall, which can kill the tree. Officials add that oak wilt is spread above ground by beetles, and below ground through tree roots.

Recently, the NYSDEC was able to confirm new detections, and place the following under emergency order:

Town of Bristol

Ontario County

Town of Italy, Yates County

Towns of Bristol

South Bristol

Middlesex

Italy in DEC’s Region 8

In order to manage the spread of the fungus, according to the NYSDEC, these emergency orders establish protective zones and quarantine districts around infections to prohibit the movement of oak and firewood out of the infected areas.

For more than six years in the town of Canandaigua, according to the NYSDEC, oak wilt was not detected. Thus, they are repealing the emergency order that was in place in that area.

The NYSDEC recommends avoiding oak trees that are pruning or wounding in the spring and summer — April and August — when spore mats are present, and beetles are the most active.

Officials recommend sealing an oak wound immediately with latex paint, should it occur. They add this will deter beetles from landing in those areas reducing the risk of oak wilt spreading.

Prevention and early detection are critical in combating the spread of oak wilt, according to the NYSDEC. Officials will conduct aerial surveillance throughout the region. Property owners will be contacted if oak wilt is suspected on their property.

For more information on oak wilt and the benefit of Oak trees, click here.