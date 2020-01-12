NYS trooper placed on desk duty following altercation

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Trooper has been put on desk duty amid allegations of misconduct.

Police received reports of an incident at Tops Plaza in Farmington on Saturday around 4 p.m.

According to Major Eric Laughton, the trooper was responding to a domestic incident. When officers arrived, he located a group of people and got into a physical altercation with one person — which was caught on video.

“In the video, there obviously is an altercation where he appears to grab the subject,” Laughton said.

“The New York State Police takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. If it’s determined that there is a violation of law or police that individual that was involved will be fully accountable for his actions.”

The video was taken by a witness and provided to the police. Laughton said the investigation is still in its early stages.

