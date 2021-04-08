NYS Trooper Joseph Gallagher laid to rest following funeral at OLV Basilica

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A state trooper from South Buffalo was laid to rest today after years of suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher was struck by a car in 2017 while he was on duty and helping a disabled motorist downstate.

Gallagher has been described by many as a team player and an “up and coming Trooper.”

In 2015 he was honored to receive the Trooper of the Year award.

Gallagher relied on nursing facilities for the last three years of his life, since his injuries left him unable to communicate.

His commander says Gallagher’s family is holding up but admits it has been difficult.

NYS Trooper Commander George Mohl said, “Three years and change of suffering for the family, for the Gallegher family. And I hope it can put closure to the family’s pain.”

Gallagher was laid to rest Wednesday after a funeral service at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

He is survived by his wife, two children, parents and siblings.