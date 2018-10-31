NYS Supreme Court rules fantasy sports betting illegal

CBS NY - New York State Supreme court judge Gerald Connolly ruled on Friday that fantasy sites like Fan Duel and Draft Kings are illegal under New York's gambling laws.

Legislators passed a law in 2016 allowing these fantasy sports sites to operate, provide they adhered to certain regulations, like operator fees and taxes.

Connolly's ruling challenges that law, saying that lawmakers did not have the authority to make exceptions.

Both the New York governor's office and the NY state gaming commission are reviewing the decision.

In the last three months of 2016 alone, the state made more than two-million dollars in taxes from allowing the sites to run.