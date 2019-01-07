NYS report: Increase in infant deaths caused by sharing bed with parents

Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Infant deaths from sharing a bed with a parent are on the rise across New York State.

New reports just released reveal that nearly half of all fatalities of a child under 12 months old were because of an unsafe sleep environment, according to the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

As the number of babies dying due to being in an unsafe environment are up -- the safe sleeping reminders are continuously reinforced by several groups.

In a 2017 year-end report from OCFS -- 85 babies died due to being in an unsafe sleep environment -- up from 60 in the previous report.

Bed-sharing with a sleeping baby could lead to suffocation of the infant, the baby could become stuck in a bed frame or head board or fall off the bed causing serious injury or death.

Between 2015 and 2017, a total of 230 babies died in an unsafe sleep space with 141 reported deaths happening in an adult bed. Twenty-eight of the deaths happened while babies were asleep on a couch.

The report reaffirms the dangers of sharing a bed with a baby while they're asleep.

The safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back in their own bassinet or crib placed close to your bed. Keep soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, bumper pads, and soft toys out of the baby's sleep area.

To read the full OCFS report, click here.