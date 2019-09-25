NYS recalls food sent to local school districts

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Some food that had been distributed to the Brockport Central School District has been disposed of due to improper refrigeration.

In a letter sent to the students’ families, BCSD explained the situation.

” New York State’s Office of General Services (OGS) notified Brockport CSD’s Food Service Department yesterday about an issue with its government food distributor’s freezer and cooler storage. OGS informed the district that a recent delivery of assorted cheeses, ground beef, turkey roasts, chicken fajita meat and orange juice were not held at the proper temperature in the food distributor’s freezer and cooler storage units.” Letter sent from BCSD Assistant Superintendent for Business Darrin Winkley

The five schools in the district were notified and the affected food items were immediately removed as instructed by OGS.

None of the food items were served to the students.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns is asked to contact the Food Service Department at steven.small@bcs1.org.

This issue affected multiple districts throughout Western New York that receive their foods from the same warehouse in Buffalo.

Brockport, Penfield, Brighton, Webster, Gates Chili, and East Irondequoit were all reported to have received the food.