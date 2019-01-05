NYS Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo sworn in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - New York State Assemnlywoman Jamie Romeo was sworn into position on Saturday. Romeo took the seat left vacant by Joe MOrelle after he replaced Louise Slaughter in the 25th Congressional District.

Before her election, Romeo served as the Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Romeo represents the 136th District which includes the towns of Irondequoit, Brighton, and parts of Rochester.