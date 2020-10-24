NYCLU investigating local Rochester activist, chapter director after remarks about children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Civil Liberties Union is investigating a local Rochester activist after she made questionable remarks at a protest that some took as threatening.

At a protest outside the district attorney’s office on Thursday, the director of the Genesee Valley chapter of the NYCLU made a statement regarding children, remarks that were condemned by the NYCLU director.

“We’ve been watching them, we’ve been reading their damn policies, we know your names we know where your children go to school don’t you f******* worry,” said Iman Abid-Thompson, director of the Genesee Valley chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

The comments were made during a protest outside the district attorney’s office, where many were calling for district attorney Sandra Doorley’s resignation, and a megaphone was being passed around.

“So you’re lucky I worked for the f****** CLU cause litigation is about to pop off,” said Abid-Thompson.

The remarks about children drew attention from some who called it threatening.

Abid-Thompson sent out this statement the next day;

“At a rally yesterday, I mistakenly made unacceptable comments about public officials’ families. I regret that my remarks made people feel unsafe, and I fully apologize to Sandra Doorley and everyone in the District Attorney’s office. It was never my intention to threaten anyone, though I understand that my words did not reflect that.”

The Genesee Valley chapter is one of seven chapters of the NYCLU.

Donna Lieberman, the executive director for group issued this statement;

“These comments were not acceptable and do not represent the NYCLU. We do not condone threats of any kind and are taking this matter very seriously. The NYCLU will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate steps. We extend our deep apologies to anyone who felt threatened by these comments.”

The NYCLU extending their apoligies and said they will be conducting a investigation to determine the next steps.