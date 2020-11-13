NYCLU concludes investigation into Rochester activist remarks about children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Civil Liberties Union announced Thursday that they have concluded their investigation into questionable remarks made by a Rochester activist at a protest in late October.

At a protest outside of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office on Oct. 23, the director of the Genesee Valley chapter of the NYCLU, Iman Abid-Thompson, made a statement that some took as threatening.

“We’ve been watching them, we’ve been reading their damn policies, we know your names we know where your children go to school don’t you f******* worry,” said Abid-Thompson.

That statement was condemned at the time by the NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. She said in a statement:

“These comments were not acceptable and do not represent the NYCLU. We do not condone threats of any kind and are taking this matter very seriously. The NYCLU will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate steps. We extend our deep apologies to anyone who felt threatened by these comments.”

Many people who attended the protest were calling for Doorley’s resignation, in part due to her handling of the Daniel Prude investigation.

The NYCLU released a statement Thursday noting that the investigation into the remarks has been concluded.

It says in full:

“The NYCLU has taken this matter seriously, quickly initiating an investigation and issuing apologies from both the organization and Ms. Abid-Thompson. We have concluded our inquiry and, though the outcome remains a confidential personnel matter, we have taken the necessary steps to address concerns that it surfaced. The rights and liberties of the people of Rochester and Genesee Valley remain our focus as we look to important work ahead.”