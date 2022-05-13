WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police troopers were alerted of a body found along the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the Town of Wolcott Thursday.

Officials say deputies responded to an area near Ingersoll Drive after local fishermen reported finding a body on the shoreline of the bay.

According to authorities, the remains are believed to have been in the water for an extended period of time. The body has yet to be identified and was transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information on the remains is asked to call (585) 398-4100.

