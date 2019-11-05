NY Senator proposes law to support caregivers of family members with disabilities

NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is unveiling a new law to support the caregivers of people with disabilities.

The ‘Credit for Caring Act’ would provide up to a $3,000 tax credit for New Yorkers caring for family members with a behavioral or medical condition or disability.

Gillibrand said there are 2,600,000 unpaid caregivers throughout New York State, and that those workers deserve support.

“When family members take on the expenses associated with the life and well being, they take on in their role,” said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand toured New York State speaking with several families before drafting the bill.