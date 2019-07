JULY PRECIPITATION: 1.94"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 5.88"MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 8:52 PM

There is no better way to start off the work week than with a gorgeous day. Besides a very thin veil of smoke from Canadian wildfires, high pressure will grant us with a spectacular early-to-mid July day as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon. A light, barely noticeable northeast wind will keep Lake Ontario slightly cooler, but this should not cause any concern for lake shore homeowners as it will be light and turn variable later in the day. UV is up to 9! As high pressure continues to stretch across the Great Lake and the Northeast skies will remain clear and humidity will stay low. Another night in the 50s is expected heading into Tuesday. Warmer air aloft will begin to creep across Western New York heading into Tuesday with afternoon highs getting into the middle 80s. Despite the warmer air skies will remain clear besides a rogue cloud here and there. Canadian wildfires and the smoke that they produce may drift across our skies for a bit, but this should not impede much on the sunshine. Humidity starts to rise a bit overnight heading into Wednesday.A general southwest wind starts to ramp up heading into Wednesday adding to moisture levels. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and more sun will send them into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. The added low level humidity will likely help trigger a few showers and storms located well south of Rochester. The only real chance for rain showers and storms arrives as a storm complex approaches Thursday. As of now it looks like these showers and storms will move in by late morning and into the afternoon Thursday with some gusty winds and the chance for some big downpours. Temperatures will react accordingly and should come down a bit from Wednesday. These rain showers will taper off overnight and while there will be a few leftover showers and instability for Friday, most will have moved out. Both Saturday and Sunday look like typical summer days with warm air and an isolated afternoon shower or storm.