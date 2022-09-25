ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two top-prize-winning tickets were sold in Rochester and Binghamton for the September 24 Take Five drawing, officials with the New York Lottery announced early Sunday morning.

One ticket, worth $9,265.50, was sold at the K&P Stop-N-Shop located on 198 Robin Street in Binghamton.

The Rochester ticket was sold in the Wegmans located at 3177 Latta Road, and was worth $9,247.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televisised at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. every day. Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, according to representatives with the organization.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, help is available. Call NYS’s toll-free confidential hotline 1-877-8-HOPEY (1-877-846-7364) or text HOPENY (467369).