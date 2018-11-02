NY Gubernatorial candidates face in final debate before election day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - With the election now less than a week away, the League of Women Voters hosted its final gubernatorial debate in Albany.
All but one of the gubernatorial candidates participated in the debate. Governor Andrew Cuomo is the only one out of the five candidates that did not attend.
His spokeswoman Lis Smith, said that Cuomo is spending his final days speaking directly to voters and helping to elect Democrats.
Cuomo and Marc Molinaro debated last week down in New York City. This sparked some outrage among the third party candidates Howie Hawkins, Stephanie Miner, and Larry Sharpe since they were not included. It drew criticism since once again, upstate issues were not mentioned.
You can watch the full debate here.
