ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it will be revealing an updated look.

The new look can be seen at the New York International Auto Show starting April 7 through April 16. The auto show will be located at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The DMV says that customers will be able to get information on REAL ID requirements, organ donor registry enrollment and more.

The DMV says that they will also be working with Donate Life NYS on April 14 as a part of National Donate Life Month. Dontte Life NYS will be available to answer questions about organ, eye, and tissue donations.

“We are very excited to be returning to the Javits Center for the nation’s premiere auto show with a great new display with a modern design and features, as well as the customary wide array of services and information available to our customers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder says. “We may have a new look this year, but we will still be offering the best possible customer service. We hope many show visitors will stop by our booth for information, assistance with their DMV needs or just to see our nice new display.”

Along with REAL ID information, the DMV says they will also be providing information for online transactions like:

Address change

Custom plate orders

License and registration renewals

Requesting DMV records

Schedule a road test

Entering vision test results

For more information, visit the DMV website.