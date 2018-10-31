Local News

NY desperate for teachers as shortage continues

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:59 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:59 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - New York State United Teachers is launching a series of summits to encourage students or potential career changers to try teaching.

The first summit was in Syracuse yesterday.

Members say the teacher shortage has only grown, and it's been difficult to convince people to try it.

The group says 180,000 new teachers would be needed over the next 10 years to close the gap.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected