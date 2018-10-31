NY desperate for teachers as shortage continues
Rochester NY, WROC-TV - New York State United Teachers is launching a series of summits to encourage students or potential career changers to try teaching.
The first summit was in Syracuse yesterday.
Members say the teacher shortage has only grown, and it's been difficult to convince people to try it.
The group says 180,000 new teachers would be needed over the next 10 years to close the gap.
