An RPD truck arrived at the area of Barrington Street during Burns’ fatal encounter on Monday, March 20, 2023. (News 8 WROC/Isabel Garcia)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation has officially been opened into the fatal shooting of Brendan Burns, the NY Attorney General’s Office announced.

Burns died on March 20 after being shot by members of both the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Police said that during the encounter, Burns pointed a shotgun at officers, and ignored commands to drop the gun.

According to state law, any death of an individual that involves a police officer in any capacity must be investigated.

Burns was known to officers, and linked to at least one shooting that occurred a few days prior to his fatal encounter with police.

Rochester police say there was a road rage shooting on Hemmingway Drive in Brighton around 7:00 a.m. Monday. They say a vehicle linked to that shooting was found at that same Milburn Street address.

Investigators say Rochester police and Brighton police attempted to pull the vehicle over when it left Milburn Street, but it fled. They abandoned the chase on I-590 “due to unsafe speeds and reckless driving.”

Officers watched the Milburn Street home until, they say, Burns arrived shortly before 1:00 p.m. It’s then that they say he pulled out the knife, setting off the immediate chain of events that would end in his death.