WATCH LIVE: City Corporation Council responds to NY AG statement regarding Prude death

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s Office says they were asked by the New York State Attorney General’s Office to not release information regarding the death of Daniel prude, but the Attorney General’s office says that didn’t happen, “plain and simple.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Office Friday said:

“There was never a request from the Attorney General’s Office to the city of Rochester Corporation Counsel to withhold information about the events surrounding the death of Daniel Prude, plain and simple. Once again, the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department are free to move forward with their own investigation.”

That statement followed one from Mayor Warren’s Office Thursday night that said:

“On June 4, Stephanie Prince, an attorney for the City’s Law Department spoke with Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Sommers who confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation. Ms. Sommers also stated that, while she cannot legally advise us what to do, she asks that the City withhold the release of information including the body-worn camera footage, as the release will interfere with the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation. The City complied with the Attorney General’s office request.”

To discuss this further, Rochester City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and City Attorney Stephanie Prince will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Waiting for @CityRochesterNY attorney Tim Curtain to address the media about the AG’s statement. Stay tuned for a live stream from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h3FahwJMnS — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 4, 2020

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday with the release of disturbing body camera footage, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

That autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday, resulting in some arrests, and some injuries to officers.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.