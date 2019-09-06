NW Rochester USPS Processing and Distribution Center reopens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Postal Services NW Rochester Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) on Lyell Avenue reopened on Sept. 5.

On August 27, the facility temporarily closed after tests showed a high level of mercury in the facility.

The mercury came from an illegally mailed package.

Postal management worked with professional environmental contractors to evaluate and clean the facility.

The safety of the facility has been certified and environmental regulations have been completed.

The center said in a statement, “We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, suppliers, and mailing partners. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.”