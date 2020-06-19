Nursing students graduate in drive-up ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Close to a hundred graduates, 1,200 hours of learning, all followed by one ceremony.

Nursing students at Rochester Regional’s Isabella Graham Hart school, accompanied by family and friends, took part in a drive-up graduation Thursday evening.

“We put the work in and we’re finally here,” said Tanisha Harris, the nursing school’s class president.

“Just looking out, seeing my fellow classmates, my class I’m just so overly proud of them,” added Harris.

More than a hundred cars take the parking lot at Rochester Regional’s Riedman Campus. In many of them – graduating nurses, entering the healthcare industry during unprecedented times. Their stories tonight on @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/1ADm0ueHC6 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 19, 2020

The ceremony was broadcast on a radio station for attendees to listen in their vehicles.

“Many of them participated in COVID testing sites, supporting the front line teams along the way,” said Deborah Stamps, the Chief Nursing Education Officer for Rochester Regional.

Stamps said about 70 students would start working as graduate practical nurses this Monday.