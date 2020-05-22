1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Local nursing home workers demand PPE, hazard pay from state

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GATES, NY (WROC) — Frontline nursing home workers at 36 long-term care facilities across the state held silent and “solemn vigils” Thursday. They say it is to express grief and concern when it comes to the response in those facilities to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers at Creekview nursing home came together and said they’re on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and thier basic needs in-house are not being met by Albany.

They say they are short staffed, and lack appropriate Personal Protective Equipment. They also say there is a refusal acknowledge the risks and sacrifices that are being made during the COVID-19 crisis, like not providing crisis pay. Something that in Monroe County at least, is only reserved for county employees.

Deja Alexander works at Creekside and says she is on edge going home to her 70-year old grandfather, asthmatic cousin, and her three year old. The possibility for spreading coronavirus to them is why she says workers need adequate PPE now.

“It’s not just you it’s your family. And nobody wants to be the reason why your family member is in the hospital with coronavirus because you can’t do a job you need to survive. And then you’re not adding hazardous pay?” says Alexander.

“We don’t know what Corona entails, we don’t know how you are getting it or how it’s being spread so, just for our safety for everyone I feel all across the board, whether it’s here, hospitals, wherever. Every floor should have it. That way we’re not continuously spreading it,” she adds.

CNA Eirizarrah Vaughn says all healthcare staff right now is important, and their needs must be accommodated to do their jobs safely and not spread the virus around.

“We are running out. So we need more. Gloves, masks, shields, gowns, face shields,” says Vaugn. “I hope I get recognized and I hope I get hazard pay for taking care of the sick,” she says.

Governor Cuomo has said he followed the CDC’s advice on how to handle nursing homes. Cuomo said they have to take some responsibility: If they can’t care for patients, homes have to let the state know.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss