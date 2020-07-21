Nursing home staff protests what they call unfair practices

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff at the Pearl Street Nursing Home gathered on Monday to protest what they call unfair labor practices by the facility’s new owners.

“You have workers in here who come in, put their lives in harm’s way day in and day out. They’re trying to do their absolute best and of course their being met by an employer who does not want to do the right thing by them” Vice President for 1199 Service Employees International Union Tracey Harrison said.

The protesters said the change in leadership has led to benefit cuts and that a contract agreement between the leaders and their employees was ignored.

“We’re hoping that they will see that the workers have had enough.”

The union has members working in over 70 nursing homes throughout central an western New York. The nursing home did not immediately respond to a request for comment.