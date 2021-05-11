Nurses supporting nurses with Zoom support group

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nurses Week is a time to recognize nurses and their extraordinary work taking care of patients.

How do they do it? One way is through the support of each other. Local nurses started a zoom support group to help the frontline workers get through the pandemic and beyond.

“Being in many of the units and interacting with many other nurses, it was very obvious that there was something needed. And quite honestly I wasn’t sure what that was but they needed a platform and avenue, they needed something,” Registered Nurse Judith Cushman said. “It helps with stress reduction and increasing resiliency and just to talk and get a feel for what’s going on in the rest of the hospital.”

“We feel very alone but we’re all in it together and by doing these sessions it helps the nurses to feel like we’re all in this together,” RN Elizabeth Duxbury said.

Nurses Week ends on Wednesday.