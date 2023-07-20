ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nurses of Rochester General Hospital will be voting Thursday on whether or not to go on strike.

According to the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professions (RUNAP), the group was bargaining with RGH since last October to make changes regarding staffing and wages. An agreement was unable to be reached.

RUNAP says that RGH either delayed responses or rejected proposals while alleging that they engaged in unfair labor practices.

Rochester Regional Health released a statement in response to the vote, saying that a strike would be bad for patients and staff and that they want to continue negotiations. RRH adds that they have reached tentative agreements with RUNAP.

The vote will be held at the Hampton Inn on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. The last chance for nurses to vote will be at 8 p.m.

Full Statement from Rochester Regional Health:

“It is very disappointing that RUNAP seems determined to threaten a strike – despite the progress we are making at the bargaining table – and Rochester General Hospital’s (RGH) efforts to do everything it can to reach an agreement, including multiple wage proposals without seeing substantive movement from the union, safe staffing proposals and more.

A strike could be bad for everyone: our nurses, our patients, our community, and RGH. Our nurses are essential to our ability to provide the highest quality care, and we are grateful for their commitment to their patients and to RGH. RGH does not want a strike and will continue to bargain in good faith to avoid one. We believe contract issues are best settled at the bargaining table and we remain committed to transparent and collaborative negotiations to reach a fair contract.

Strikes are tools that unions use when negotiations are stuck or when management isn’t focused on reaching a deal. Neither of those are the case here.

For background, both parties have participated in 14 bargaining sessions from October 12, 2022, through July 19, 2023, and Federal Mediators were present at the two most recent sessions. Throughout the negotiations, RGH has responded to and discussed RUNAP’s proposals at the bargaining table, reaching tentative agreements on a variety of topics. We hope that RUNAP will continue negotiations on the open issues on the table instead of conducting a strike.

Even the threat of a strike causes the health system to spend significant sums of money to prepare for the possibility of a strike and ensure we can continue to treat our patients and serve the Rochester community. Those funds would be better spent on our nurses, other employees and serving the community.”