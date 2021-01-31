                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Number of positive coronavirus cases down for 23rd day in a row in NYS

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the new positive coronavirus totals in New York are on a decline. He said that for the 23rd day in a row, the positive percentage of new cases had declined. The state now has a positivity rate of 4.4% overall.

Overall by region, here is the rolling seven day average: 

  • Long Island: 6.3%
  • Mid Hudson: 6.1%
  • North Country: 5.8%
  • New York City: 5.2%
  • Western New York: 5.1%
  • Capital Region: 5%
  • Mohawk Valley: 4.6%
  • Finger Lakes: 3.9%
  • Central New York: 3.1%
  • Southern Tier: 2.1%

Unfortunately, 138 New Yorkers passed away on Saturday from COVID-19.

Cuomo said in a call to the media on Sunday that the state was working on a public service announcement that would focus on the vaccine, and it would be targeted at Black New Yorkers who, overall, distrust the vaccine.

This week, the Association for a Better New York conducted a poll where it found that two out of five New Yorkers were hesitant to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss