NTSB, Schoharie County reach agreement in limo crash investigation

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Schoharie County District Attorney's Office has reached agreement in the Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people.

According to Congressman Paul Tonko's office, the NTSB may recall an employee from the NTSB who is currently furloughed due to the government shutdown.

Tonko (D-NY-20) released the following statement:

I am encouraged that the NTSB and Schoharie County DA have reached a solution allowing them to work together so that this urgent investigation can proceed. It is my great hope that this is the first step in building a strong collaborative process that will honor the victims and their families by helping prevent future tragedies and bring justice and accountability to those responsible. I remain troubled that the President has shut down the agency responsible for bringing the truth to light in this case.

NTSB will construct a small structure to house the vehicle during the investigation.