NTSB cancels visit site of fatal plane crash amid COVID-19 concerns

CORFU, N.Y. (WROC/ WIVB) – The NTSB, which stands for the National Transportations Safety Board, said it will not be traveling to the village of Corfu after all on Saturday to investigate a plane crash that reportedly killed injury attorney Steve Barnes and his niece on Friday.

Officials said the decision not to go to the scene included an assessment of COVID-19 risks.

The NTSB said it will gather information from a variety of sources before issuing a preliminary report. Some of those sources include witnesses who live near where the crash occurred.

Ken Frey has his own plane and runway in the area and he said he saw the aftermath of the crash.

“It wasn’t a very big debris-filled and there wasn’t any trees damaged around it which gives the indication it came straight down,” Frey said. “We got reports that it was going about 700 miles per hour when it hit.”

NTSB officials said investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations take between 12-24 months to complete.