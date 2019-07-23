NSA sponsors cyber-security camp at RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In today’s digital age, cyber-security is more important than ever.

That’s why the National Security Agency sponsors summer camps around the country to encourage a new generation of security experts. Rochester is home is one such camp.

The NSA says there’s a critical shortage of people in the field, especially women.

“Because the thought of just having a bunch of girls in a room learning security is completely insane to me because it doesn’t happen almost ever so to be able to provide that and to help girls get interested in security and computers or STEM in general is really cool,” said RIT Student Emma Lubes.

RIT hosts one of only 100 cyber-security camps in the country. They’re paid for by the NSA and offered to high school students for free.