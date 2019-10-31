Able (left) and Tori (right) are two of the senior pets available for adoption at Lollypop Farm this month.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — November is Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month, and Rochester’s Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is celebrating.

This senior dog took part in a charity walk for Lollypop Farm! Look at that smile! Photo courtesy of Lollypop Farm’s Instagram account, @lollypopfarm.

In honor of Adopt-a-Senior Pet Month, Lollypop Farm will be waiving all adoption fees for all senior cats and senior dogs throughout the month of November.

These free adoptions will still include “spaying/neutering, feline leukemia testing, vaccinations and deworming, a certificate for a free health exam, microchipping and flea-control treatment” the organization tells News 8.

But Lollypop Farm has counselors familiar with their senior pets, and they say that there are actually many surprising benefits to adopting a senior pet instead of a younger animal.

One of these benefits is that counselors have information about each pet’s personality, behavior, and the traits they displayed in their previous home; this often means these pets come with fewer behavioral surprises than a younger pet.

A kitten give a fur-tastic smile to the camera. Photo courtesy of Lollypop Farm’s Instagram account, @lollypopfarm.

In celebrating Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month, Lollypop Farm is aiming to educate people about the benefits of adopting older pets. Senior pets often have the hardest time finding homes, especially compared to puppies and kittens. The organization says they frequently encounter concerns surrounding taking on an older animal, particularly health and behavioral issues.

Senior cats and dogs also often have a calmer demeanor than younger animals. Lollypop Farm says this makes them idea to “snuggle and nap while you do other things, like binge-watch your favorite TV series.” Having already lived in a home, senior pets are also already socialized, so they arrive ready and waiting to be your new best friend!

Able, a 9-year-old pit bull mix. Able is ready to join your family!

As an added bonus, Lollypop Farm tells News 8 that senior pets are usually already house-trained, “which can make life a little less messy.”

Two of the furry friends Lollypop Farm is featuring for Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month are Tori and Able.

This is Able showing off his festive Halloween look. He hopes you like his fashion choice! Photo courtesy of Lollypop Farm’s Instagram, @lollypopfarm.

Able is a loving and affectionate pit bull mix. He is 9-years-old, and arrived at Lollypop Farm when his previous owners became unable to care for him. Three facts about Able: He is a big fan of treats, really enjoys a good ear scratch, and trots along delightfully on walks!

Tori is a 7-year-old tiger cat. Those who care for Tori at Lollypop Farm say she has the tiniest and cutest “meow”!

Tori is a 7-year-old tiger cat. She was found as a stray, and those who work with her at Lollypop say she has an extremely sweet personality. Tori is described as a “loving, calm kitty” who adores being showered with gentle attention, and has the world’s cutest and tiniest “meow.”