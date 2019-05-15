Notice of claim: Pittsford student says another girl repeatedly used N-word Video

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) -- A family is considering a lawsuit against the Pittsford Central School District after they say their daughter was harassed by another student on the track team over her race.

In a notice of claim, a document that precedes a potential lawsuit, the family, who wasn't identified, says the student used slurs including the N-word against their daughter and other black students.

The notice also claims that among the incidents, that range from February to April, the offending student also posted a photo to Snapchat with the caption, "Don't brush my [N-word]."

The family says, despite the multiple incidents, the district failed to handle the situation. News 8 has reached out to the family's attorney, Jeffrey Wicks, but at this time no comment is available.

In recent weeks, the district has held meetings to address racial incidents with the district. The superintendent launched a new initiative to address racial issues within the district.

At the same time, an email sent on Wednesday from the Pittsford Mendon High School principal indicates that racist graffiti was found on a desk.

In the email, Principal Melissa Julian is asking teachers to check their desks after a student reported finding a racial slur and swastika written on a table.