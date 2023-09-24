ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local not-for-profit bird of prey facility is setting up for their silent auction, which is set to launch this week.

Starting Monday, Wild Wings — located in Mendon Ponds Park — will host a silent auction. Organizers say proceeds from the auction will be used to aid the animals cared for at the facility.

Wild Wings, according to the event page, cares for permanently injured birds of prey. These birds of prey include eagles, hawks, owls. Those with the organization say they also care for more than twenty small mammals, reptile, and amphibian species.

Organizers say the mission of the auction — as well as the facility as a whole — is to “teach environmental stewardship through educational programs featuring our animal ambassadors.”

The silent auction will begin on Monday, September 25 starting at 8 a.m. The auction will end on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

To learn more about the auction and see what items are up for bid when it launches, click here.