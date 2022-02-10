ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a few weeks since nursing homes started requiring COVID tests for visitation.

If you have a loved one in a nursing home, you’re familiar with the process. You have to test within 24 hours of a visit, on the dot.

But some say the process has been too much to keep up with.

News 8 spoke with Pat Muir about a month ago, when these regulations came into play. At first she felt pleased with the new requirements, saying it’s a great layer of protection for visiting her 90 year old father.

However, fast forward a few weeks and the process has been far from easy, she says.

Muir says the nursing home is asking family members to secure tests on their own time, if possible. The home can provide testing, but is encouraging it as a last resort.

“It was a lot of scrambling trying to find a test where I could get a test,” she said, referring to the latest Omicron surge.

Muir says the home, who she wishes to keep anonymous, has been very up front about not having enough tests. At least, not enough to go around for 100% of the visitors, 100% of the time. And that’s on top of testing residents and staff.

Muir says even when tests are available in the community, it’s a matter of spending $50 a week at the drug store, or waiting hours for results elsewhere. She’s a resident in Ontario County who has been relying heavily on Monroe County sites.

She says visiting her dad is an important part of her routine.

“My dad has Dementia, it’s really important that he’s able to engage with people,” she said. “Like every nursing home, they’re short-staffed, so every visit we have, can only support what they do.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, millions of tests have been sent to these homes. However, if you take a look at the latest visitation protocols, it only suggests they conduct on-site testing for visitors, if it’s practical.

When asked if there are concerns for testing shortages, a state spokesperson said this:

“Visitors cannot be denied entry because a nursing home does not make tests available. New York continues to take action in protecting nursing home residents against COVID-19, which includes directly ordering 70 million tests, 20 million of which have already been received and distributed to congregate settings such as nursing homes and to schools, as well as local governments. New York State nursing homes have received more than 4.2 million tests in total, spread across three separate direct shipments of over the counter tests kits.”

Muir says an ideal situation for her, would be not having to worry about this on her own time.

“It’s important to have regulations absolutely, but you have to be able to provide people with the means necessary to comply with those regulations,” she said.

According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the cost of drug store COVID kits will soon be covered in early spring.

News 8 also reached out to LifeSpan, who provided the following statement:

“Since the negative test result must be obtained at least one day before the visit even in the case of “rapid” tests, this puts visitors in the position of taking a test offered by the facility when they arrive but then having to wait one day to visit even if their test result is negative or coming prepared with a test result they have obtained on their own. DOH has carved out an exception for visitors who visit multiple days, providing that proof of a negative test may be required only every third day.

New York State shipped iHealth OTC COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to every nursing home in the week of January 3, 2022, with shipments arriving by January 10, 2022. A nursing home should provide a visitor with an iHealth OTC COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test if he/she does not have other valid proof of a negative test conducted in the required timeframe, and the visitor should test him/herself at the facility. The results of self-testing for visitors will not need to be reported either to ECLRS or to HERDS.

We can say that anyone experiencing problems with testing or visitation can contact Lifespan’s Ombudsman program at 585-287-6414. But our Ombudsman director can’t do media interviews without permission from the state (which takes days sometimes), so still waiting to talk with Ann Marie about all of this.“