North Rose-Wolcott Central School District reports a student death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District confirmed on Wednesday that a student within the district has died unexpectedly.

Our school community is grieving, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the student’s family and friends. We are making our trauma, illness and grief teams available to meet with students, staff and families, both in person and virtually. At this time, we will be focusing on the needs of our school community.

— North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

Details are limited at this time. It isn’t clear the age of the student, or the cause of death.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.