Noose removed from Greece home after public voices concerns

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — When some residents of Greece saw a noose hanging outside a house, they took their concerns to town leaders.

The noose was hanging from a house on Braddock Road. When residents complained about the noose last week, the town supervisor ordered a police investigation. The noose was removed a short time later.

But at Tuesday night’s town board meeting, anti-racism groups and worried people urged the town supervisor to publicly condemn the racism that the noose can represent.

“The citizens in Greece need to hear and he needs to model the response to any kind of display of racism and symbols of hate. The noose is just historically the symbols of lynching black people and there’s no other interpretation of that as far as I’m concerned,” said Ann Shaughnessy of Showing up for Racial Justice Rochester.

In a statement to News 8, Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said quote”

“I do not tolerate nor condone any acts of violence or discrimination. The individual meant no ill intent. He indicated (the noose) had been there for 10 years. I moved swiftly and had the situation taken care of.” Bill Reilich, Greece Town Supervisor

Reilich says the person who hung the noose removed it immediately after being contacted by police.