Noodle the Pug to receive Proclamation for Senior Pet Month Wednesday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — From Tik Tok influencer to the face of “Senior Pet Month,” Noodle the pug is having quite a banner year. New York State Senator Samra Brouk will make a trek to Lollypop Farm Wednesday at 1:30pm to issue a New York State Proclamation to Noodle to observe of Senior Pet Month.

Oh, and his Rochester native owner Jonathan Graziano will be there, too.

Owner and friend of Noodle, Rochester native Jonathan Graziano, has turned his morning ritual with the dog into a viral sensation on TikTok.

Graziano records himself sitting Noodle up each morning to see if the dog will stand on its own. If Noodle stays upright, it’s a “bones day,” and if he flops back over — which he often does — it’s a “no bones” day.