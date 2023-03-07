ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is looking ahead to the 23rd Year of the Young Women of Distinction Awards coming up on May 2.

The Women’s Council puts on the event and awards scholarships to stand-out high school seniors who show their impact in their community and at school.

Each year, they award four local high school seniors a scholarship (one from the eastside, one from the westside, one regional, and one city).

They are currently accepting submissions until March 12 and are actively fundraising to help fund these scholarships.

The award embodies the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders.

Organizers say successful applicants will have a strong academic record, involvement in extracurricular activities, and a strong desire to improve their community.

Each of the recipients receives a scholarship along with recognition in local and social media. The remaining finalists, all from schools in Monroe or surrounding counties, are each granted a lesser scholarship amount.