No word yet on schools from Governor Cuomo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo is expected to make a call before the week is up, on whether schools will reopen this fall.

Even though every local school district has submitted a reopen plan to the state, in a conference call Thursday, Cuomo said he is waiting until he absolutely has to decide on which regions open, and which don’t.

He reiterated Thursday that the decision to reopen is ultimately up to parents.

