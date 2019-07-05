No wake zones remain in effect for busy boating weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though Lake Ontario has leveled off we’re still seeing water levels just inches below the record high.

This weekend is usually a popular one for boating, but the Port of Rochester may see less traffic than usual. The boat launch is still closed due to the high water levels on the lake.

The no wake rule for boaters is also still in effect for those who are still able to get out on the water. Boaters can’t go faster than five miles per hour within 1,000 feet of the shoreline.

Marianne Warfle, general manager of the Port of Rochester marina, said it takes some boats over an hour to get out to the lake, but she also said she’s seen a lot of people abiding by it.

“For the most part, I see people really respecting it and understanding why that rule is in place,” Warfle said. “Obviously, if a boat provides a wake to a situation where there’s already extremely high water it just causes water to comes up over docks further, maybe further erosion, maybe drags debris off the banks down in the river.”

Boater Henry Goettel doesn’t mind the regulations.

“I’m fine with that, you don’t need to go fast all the time. Cruise on a day like today, you have a nice light wind, open up the cabin windows, and just take a nice cruise, a nice breeze cools you off a little bit,” Goettel said.

Warfle said she’s not confident the boat launch will be able to open up again any time soon, possibly not even for the rest of the summer.

Members of the Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s office are out on the water issuing tickets regularly for violations of the no wake.