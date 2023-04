HONEYOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no wake order for Honeoye Lake.

The sheriff’s office says the water level in Honeoye Lake is significantly higher than normal. Deputies urge caution while operating on the lake.

Boaters are urged by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to not exceed 5 mph on the water until further notice.

