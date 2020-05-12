No, the tulip bed at Highland Park wasn’t chopped to promote social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week was supposed to be the Lilac Festival, before the pandemic forced the cancellation of which, and one of the main attractions of the event is the tulip bed that greets visitors at the corner of South Avenue and Reservoir Drive.

However, recent visitors to Highland Park will have noticed that the floral destination has been reduced to mostly stems.

The lack of colorful tulips on display led to rumors that the flowers were clipped to “promote social distancing,” but that’s just not the case, according to a note left nearby by the Monroe County Parks Department which manages Highland Park.

The note says:

“OH DEER

So we have heard some pretty crazy rumors about the lack of tulips this year. Our ‘favorite’ is that we chopped the flowers off to promote social distancing.

It was the deer.

No traffic + fewer dogs = let’s eat the tulips.

Simple as that.”

(News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

Elsewhere in Highland Park, some lilac bushes are beginning to bloom:

Also at Highland Park, this year’s pansy bed installation, which features more than 15,000 flowers, spells out the word “HOPE.” The letters are six feet in length, and unlike the lack of tulips, is designed to signify social distancing.