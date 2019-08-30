No power at SWAN has parents concerns for afterschool programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southwest Area Neighborhood (SWAN) Association center has been without power for about a month.

They provide low-cost after school programming for families in the southwest neighborhood. The power outage caused them to relocate some of those programs. With school right around the corner, this is concerning to some families.

Rahimah Wynn’s 12-year-old son has used SWAN since he was in kindergarten. She says the program is convenient, safe, and works with parents. School starts next week and she’s worried the power won’t be back on.

“I don’t want my son at home after school by himself obviously. so I am concerned where will he go at this late date to be looking for another after school program is gonna be tough,” said Rahimah Wynn.

SWAN’s board president told News8 the building has been without power for a month. He wouldn’t tell us why.

Wynn has started a petition with another parent. They want answers.

“Our concern is not with the CEO or his staff. our concern is with the board actually answering parents, we haven’t heard anything yet, we’ve been asking to hear something and we haven’t gotten any answers,” said Walida Monroe Sims.

In a statement, SWAN board president Woodrow Hammond said,

SWAN board of directors is actively addressing this issue and can sincerely pledge the restoration of services prior to the opening of our after school program scheduled for September 16, 2019. additionally, no program services will be lost to our community residents.

For Wynn and her 12-year-old son, it’s not just this summer but the future programming.

“I don’t know as a parent from the head of the organization, what’s their plan to sustain swan and not just through this crisis but in the future. if this is an issue for them how are we gonna make sure that swan is surviving and vital for our community,” said Wynn.

The SWAN association president is confident the power will be restored before September 16th and all after school programs will start on schedule.